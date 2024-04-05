Special trains announced additional to manage CSK vs KKR match rush: Check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Friday announced that in view of the Indian Premier League 2024 matches to be held at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, passenger specials will run between Velachery – Chintadripet - Velachery (after the completion of the match).

Velachery – Chintadripet – Velachery passenger special train will run on 8th, 23rd and 28th April and 1st, 24th and 26th May, a Southern Railway press release said.

There will be two passenger special trains between Velachery to Chintadripet and two passenger special trains between Chintadripet to Velachery.



The first passenger special train from Velachery will start at 22:40 and arrive at Chintadripet at 23:15. The train will arrive at Chepauk at 23:08.

The second train on the same route starts at 23:05 from Velachery and reaches Chintadripet at 23:40. The train will arrive at Chepauk at 23:33.



The first passenger special train from Chintadripet to Velachery starts at 23:20 from Chintadripet and reaches Velachery at 00:05.

The train will arrive at Chepauk at 23:30.

The second train on the same route starts from Chintadripet at 23:45 and reaches Velachery at 00:30.

The train will arrive in Chepauk at 23:55, the press release added.

