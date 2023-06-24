Special train service from Tambaram to Ernakulam

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has announced operation of special trains between Tambaram and Ernakulam to clear extra rush of passengers during weekend.

Train no 06080 Ernakulam – Tambaram Special Fare Special will leave Ernakulam at 19.00 hrs on June 25 (Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 08.30 hrs the next day (1 Service). Train no 06079 Tambaram – Ernakulam Special Fare Special will leave Tambaram at 13.30 hrs on June 26 (Monday) and reach Ernakulam at 03.15 hrs the next day (1 Service). Advance reservation for the special trains comprising two AC tier-II, five AC tier-III, seven AC tier-III Economy and four sleeper class and two general second class coaches would open shortly, a statement issued by SR said.

Meanwhile, south central railway has notified cancellation of two express trains due to corridor block in Vijayawada division. Train no 17237 Bitragunta – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express leaving Bitragunta at 04.45 hrs and train no 17238 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Bitragunta Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 16.30 hrs from June 26 to 30 will be fully cancelled, another statement issued by SR said.