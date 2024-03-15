Special SI on duty molests woman in Triplicane, arrested

CHENNAI: A special Sub Inspector of police attached to the Zam Bazaar Police Station was arrested on Wednesday for alleged sexual harassment of a woman while he was on patrol duty on Wednesday, molesting the victim in an inebriated condition.

Following the woman’s complaint and subsequent enquiry, Sub Inspector Bharathidasan was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. The SI was attached to the crime wing at the Zam Bazaar Police Station in Triplicane. On Wednesday, while was on patrol duty in the locality, the Sub Inspector reportedly saw the victim having an altercation with her neighbour.

He is said to have intervened and tried to pacify the victim. The cop allegedly touched her inappropriately even as he asked her to calm down.

Appalled by this act of the police man, the victim is said to have returned to her in a shock. Later, she lodged a police complaint at the Zam Bazaar Police Station. Based on the complaint, an inquiry was initiated.

When it was confirmed that Bharathidasan had sexually abused her, he was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.