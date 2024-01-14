Special Purpose Vehicle to be formed to restore Ennore: Government

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has announced the formation of Manali-Ennore Restoration and Rejuvenation Company (MERRC), a special purpose vehicle (SPV), to bridge the gap between infrastructure and growth.

The Company will carry out water body restoration, urban greening, pollution mitigation, marshland restoration, solid waste management and others in the industrial area.

The development has come at a time when the residents of Ennore are protesting against Coromandel International Limited demanding the permanent closure of the plant from where ammonia gas leak incident occurred.

Gas leak occurred only a few days after crude oil spill destroyed the Ennore Creek.

A government release said that a special fund will be created with government funding as well as funding from corporate social responsibility (CSR) of industries.

The North Chennai Development Project has been announced in the state budget and a detailed report is being prepared.

Under the scheme, sanitation and livelihood projects for Manali and Ennore residents will be undertaken, the release added.

Apart from the formation of MERRC, a pollution control and command center will be set up in the region for monitoring fly ash, pollution load, emission norms and others.

The command center will have an emergency response team to conduct mock drills, awareness events, and medical camps.

"Audit of all the red category industries will be carried out by a reputed firm and Kathivakkam urban primary health center will be upgraded with a 10 bedded hospital. Mechanized water sprinklers and sanitary works will be carried out to avoid dust pollution. Pipes carrying wet ash from Tangedco plants will be refurbished," the release added.

Moreover, the fisheries department will promote sustainable fishing activities and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation will provide free skill training to youngsters in Ennore and Manali.

Apart from announcing a slew of initiatives, the government promised that an investigation will be conducted on the gas leak and legal action will be taken after receiving the investigation report.

"A technical committee is already investigating the gas leak. Once the report is submitted, action will be taken. Also, the forest department will restore marshland in Ennore Creek," the release added.