Special Investigation Wings at 12 police stations in Chennai from August 1

CHENNAI: From August 1, there will be 12 special investigation wings to investigate Murder and other heinous crimes and other important and sensitive cases in Chennai City. The personnel who have been selected to be part of the special teams are being given a three-day crash course at the City Commissioner's office.

Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore inaugurated the training Camp for the police personnel of the newly started Investigation wing on Thursday.

In the Training camp, legal luminaries, doctors from government hospitals, government advocates, retired senior advocates, forensic science experts, police officers explained the nuances in handling cases.

"This newly formed investigation wing will function out of the offices of the 12 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) in Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction under the control of the respective DCP, " an official release said.

The newly formed wing will investigate cases of murder, murder for gain, burglary, dacoity, robbery, suspicious death, kidnapping,

explosive cases, caste and religious-related quarrels/fights and cases assigned by the CoP and take appropriate action immediately.

Recently, the Madras high court has appreciated the City Police Commisioner and DGP for setting up the special investigation wings as per their directions.

In Chennai, the special investigation wings will be functioning out of Seven Wells, Royapuram, Basin Bridge, Taramani, Mambalam, Nandambakkam, Thousand Lights, Kilpauk, Abhiramapuram, Choolaimedu, Peravallur and Valasaravakkam police stations.