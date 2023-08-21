Special drive against gutkha: 490 kg seized in one week

CHENNAI: In order to eradicate the tobacco products banned by the Government of Tamil Nadu, Greater Chennai Police has been conducting “Drive Against Banned Tobacco Products” every week.

Special teams headed by Inspectors of Police are keeping a close watch on border areas and taking action against those who selling banned tobacco products.

In last one week, from August 13 till August 19, City police have registered 31 cases and arrested 33 persons in connection with smuggling and selling of banned tobacco products. In total, Police seized 487 kg of banned Gutka and 2.75 kg of mava. Police also seized Rs 5000 cash and three mobile phones from the accused.