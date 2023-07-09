Special court sends two drug peddlers to 2 years of rigorous imprisonment

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai sentenced two drug peddlers to 2 years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing psychotropic substances.



The principal special judge for the cases under the NDPS act found both the accused guilty and sentenced them to two years of rigorous imprisonment under 8 (c) r/w 22 (b) of the NDPS act and ordered them to pay Rs.25,000 as a fine. In case the convicts failed to pay the fine amount the imprisonment period would extend for another three months, read the judgment.



According to the complainant, The inspector of Narcotic Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB CID), said that NIB CID got a tip-off about drug trafficking in a hotel bar on Ethiraj Salai, Egmore, Chennai.



Based on the information, the NIB CID unit set up surveillance at the spot and traced down two persons out of suspicion. When the NIB CID searched the belongings of the suspected persons, they found MDMA tablets and LSD stamps.



Later they seized the drugs and arrested the drug peddlers. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the drug peddlers are Raja Anand from East Tambaram and Hariharan from Valasaravakkam.

However, both the accused pleaded not guilty before the court. The special judge found both the accused guilty and sentenced them to two years of rigorous imprisonment.

