Special court in Chennai sentences man to 20 years under POCSO

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai has sentenced an auto driver to 20 years imprisonment for sexually harassing a minor girl.

The judgment was pronounced by Pocso Act special judge M Rajalakshmi. The accusation against the accused is found guilty undoubtedly, observed the judge and sentenced the convict to 20 years imprisonment. The judge also ordered the convict to pay Rs 60,000 as a fine. If the convict failed to pay the fine his imprisonment would expand to four months, read the judgment.

A nine-year-old girl from Anna Nagar, Chennai was abducted by a 56-year-old auto driver. It is alleged that the auto driver misled the girl's grandmother with false information and abducted the girl, near Koyambedu in his auto.

Later, he sexually harassed the girl, subsequently, the case was registered in Anna Nagar all women police station under the Pocso act against the auto driver. The Anna Nagar police arrested the auto driver and produced him before the court.

After the submissions, the judge found the accused guilty and sent him to jail for 20 years. The judge also directed the government to grant the victim Rs.10 lakhs as compensation and dispose of the case.