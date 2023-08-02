Special court acquits two accused as police losses 3.3 kg of seized ganja

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai acquitted two accused as the prosecution submits that the seized contrabands was destroyed in heavy rain.

The II additional special court exclusive trial of cases under NDPS Act observed that the prosecution has failed to prove the recovery of contraband and arrest of the accused.

The prosecution has to establish the prima facie case beyond reasonable doubt. As per the sections 53&54 of the NDPS Act unless the possession of the contraband is proved, the court may presume that the prosecution of the accused is illegal, observed the court.

Hence the court found the accused are not guilty and acquitted them.

According to the prosecution the accused Malarmannan, Muthu and Raji were found in possession of 3.300 kilograms of ganja on October, 25, 2007 at Walltax road, Chennai.

Hence, the police team from Elephant Gate police station arrested the accused under 8(c) r/w 20(b) II(B) of NDPS Act.

While, Malarmannan charge abated February, 2019, the remaining two accused produced before the court.

The counsel for the accused contended that the safe custody of the contraband was not established before the court and sought acquittance for both the accused.