SPCSS-TN urges govt to take swift action against caste-based atrocities

CHENNAI: In the backdrop of the recent Nanguneri incident, where a Dalit teenager and sister was hacked, the State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) has urged the Tamil Nadu government to take swift action in addressing the caste-based atrocities involving students.

In a letter to the government, SPCSS-TN emphasised the need for immediate action to ensure welfare and safety of residents in underserved areas.

“The root cause of the problem can be traced back to concerns expressed by residents in Perumalai. They have consistently emphasised the absence of government initiatives and special inclusion programmes in areas deprived of basic facilities,” the letter noted.

These vulnerable regions, lacking alignment with any government initiatives, have left residents, including those involved in this case, grappling with limited access to essential resources and amenities, the members said.

Any programmes introduced must be meticulously designed to cater to the unique needs of the affected residents, with no compromise in their execution, the members insisted.

Regarding the students impacted by the Nanguneri incident, SPCSS-TN has emphasised, “Immediate actions are of paramount importance. The student requires advanced medical treatment, encompassing comprehensive examinations and physiotherapy, overseen by specialised healthcare professionals until a complete physical recovery is achieved.” The members urged that the student to be allowed to participate in public exams, with provisions for continued education during the course of treatment.

“Furthermore, the Tamil Nadu government should extend support for the education and rehabilitation of the student’s siblings, especially in cases where crimes are linked to mental illness, with the state shouldering the financial responsibility, the letter sent to the government read.

It further stressed that combating caste-based discrimination requires a comprehensive approach that entails rapid responses to discriminatory acts, and the promotion of inclusivity in public events and religious ceremonies.