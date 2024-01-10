SPCSS-TN discusses with students, parents, teachers

CHENNAI: To highlight the issues concerning caste-based atrocities involving children, the State Platform for Common School System – Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) organised a seminar involving students, teachers and parents in Tenkasi recently.

During the discussion, the Tamil translation of Annihilation of Caste: Through the Prism of the Constitution of India, and other connected writings were presented for brainstorming. Additionally, suggestions received during the discussions were been placed before the State government.

Due to a series of violence reported against students from the oppressed community, the State government had formed a one-man committee under Justice K Chandru to submit a report for addressing caste-based discrimination in educational institutions. “The public and the government should understand that it’s not the students who themselves involve in caste-based discrimination or violence. It’s the elders at various levels who influence students and make them believe they’re heroes when they do certain things in the name of their caste,” read a statement from the SPCSS-TN.

It also pointed out that reforms and attitudinal changes should begin at the administrative level, where academic heads of educational institutions are also involved. “If the heads, teachers and staff at various levels exhibit casteist attitudes, it influences students. Caste-based atrocities cannot and should not be seen at the level of students alone,” the statement added.

The discussion also highlighted that the provisions of reservations and scholarship for reserved category are not caste-based. “It’s based on deprivation suffered through generations. The reservation is for social and educational backwardness. As long as caste remains, social segregation and discrimination will also remain,” it said.

Conducting sensitisation programmes for heads, teachers and managers of educational institutions must be made mandatory to make them realise that caste discrimination is against the provisions of the Constitution of India and fundamental right.