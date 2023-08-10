Spare parts manufacturing unit gutted in fire near Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: A private Refrigerator spare parts manufacturing unit was gutted in a fire near Sriperumbudur on Thursday.

Sakthi Insulations, a factory which manufactures parts for refrigerators is functioning in Sengadu village near Sriperumbudur.

On Wednesday around 10.30 pm a fire broke out in the factory and it spread to the entrance building in a few minutes.

The staff who were working inside the building rushed outside and on information, the fire and rescue teams from Kancheepuram, Sriperumbudur, Perambakkam, Tambaram and Irungatukottai rushed to the spot and doused the fire completely in the early morning. Police said goods worth many crores were gutted in the fire.

The Sriperumbudur police have registered a case and are investigating the reason behind the fire.