Spaghetts, six-member band, to perform in city

CHENNAI: InKo Centre will be presenting AccessMusic, a series that aims to provide talented emerging musicians with a space to share original scores and songwriting with those who view music as essential. Presented in collaboration with Unwind Centre, this series, centred on access to and through music, places creativity and musical prowess at the forefront.

In the upcoming series, Spaghetts will be performing on January 19 at InKo Centre.

Spaghetts is a team of six young musicians who faced the challenge of naming their band before an upcoming show. The founder, Sammie, stumbled upon the name “Spaghets” in a meme and was specifically drawn to the phrase ‘Somebody toucha my spaghet.’ Finding the name catchy and amusing, they embraced it, appreciating the bonus association with the word ‘spaghetti’ that sparked conversations about the band.

The band’s uniqueness is reflected in their musical style as they refuse to confine themselves to a single genre. Spaghetts performs Indie Pop, RnB, Indie Rock, and Blues.