Southern Railway holds safety seminar for loco pilots, station masters

CHENNAI: A safety seminar (Safety Samvad) was organised by the Southern Railway at the Zonal Electric Traction Training Centre (ZETTC) in Avadi on Monday.

More than 150 members including loco pilots, station masters and train managers participated in the seminar, said a Southern Railway press release.

Kaushal Kishore, additional GM, Ganesh, principal chief safety officer, all principal HoDs of Southern Railway, and B Vishwanath Eerya, divisional railway manager, Chennai division, and other officers participated in the seminar.

The seminar was organised to educate the loco pilots about various safety rules, procedures and case studies of various rail accidents.

The failure of signals and errors were discussed in detail.

Loco pilots and station masters shared their experiences and gave suggestions to improve their working conditions.