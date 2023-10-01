Southern Railway conducts 14 min cleanliness campaign at Central, Egmore stations

CHENNAI: Southern Railways (SR) conducted a special cleanliness campaign at Dr MGR Chennai Central and Egmore railway station on Sunday in commemoration of Gandhi Jayanthi.

The 14-minute miracle Vande Bharat cleaning session was carried out with over 12,000 volunteers including railway officials, school and college students, scouts and guides, members of nonprofits, rail passengers and the general public. The cleanliness campaign was organised at various stations across Southern Railways.

As per press note, the massive cleanliness campaign focussing on the theme garbage free India was organised at 360 railway stations, 43 railway colonies, 47 maintenance depots and workshops, 30 health units and 30 running rooms covering over 1,200 locations across the zone.

"As part of the 'swachhata hi seva' cleaning programme on Sunday, a scheme named 14-minute miracle was launched on pilot basis for three incoming rakes of Vande Bharat. The 14 Minute Miracle cleaning scheme will save time for the passengers at the destination station for the return journey of the Vande Bharat train and it will ensure that the passengers are able to board a cleaner train in a shorter time, "stated the press note.

Train no 20644 Coimbatore – Chennai Vande Bharat which arrived at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.50 am was cleaned at a record 14 minutes at Dr Chennai Central railway station, and the incoming train no 20666 Tirunelveli – Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat which reached Chennai Egmore at 1.50 pm was also cleaned in a record 14 minutes, the SR official statement noted.

"These trials will demonstrate the scheme's effectiveness in improving the overall quality of rail services and based on the feedback the scheme will be further improved. This programme shares similarities with Japan's bullet train cleanliness initiative, " the SR circular pointed out.