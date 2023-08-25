South Western Railway notifies special trains: check deets

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified the operation of special trains between SMVT Bengaluru and Tiruchchirappalli. Train no 06577 SMVT Bengaluru – Tiruchchirappalli Special Fare Special will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 14.30 hrs on 25th August and reach Tiruchchirappalli at 23.30 hrs the same day

Train no 06578 Tiruchchirappalli – SMVT Bengaluru Special Fare Special will leave Tiruchchirappalli at 04.45 hrs on 26th August and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 12.00 hrs the same day.

Advance reservation for the special fare special trains comprising two AC tier-II, seven AC tier-III, and 10 sleeper class coaches is open from Southern Railway end.

Train no 06577 SMVT Bengaluru – Tiruchchirappalli Special Fare Special will have additional stoppage at Tiruchchirappalli Fort, a release from Southern Railway said.