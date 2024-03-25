South Usman Road-CIT Nagar flyover to be ready by December, says GCC

CHENNAI: T Nagar, a shopping hub and a nightmare for motorists will soon breathe easy as the construction of the arterial flyover at Rs 131 crore by the city corporation is likely to be completed by December.

The one-way road near the T Nagar bus terminal that is closed and diverted will be opened in May to ease the traffic congestion for the motorists.

A total cost of Rs 131 crore has been allocated for the construction of the flyover. The majority of the flyover works have been completed and the civic body is carrying out other works including the construction of the pier, pier cap, girders, and metro water board utility shifting works are also in progress. Of the total construction cost, the tender value for the bridge stands at Rs 129.64 crore. Out of which, Rs 98.63 crore is allocated for the construction work and the remaining amount is allocated for the other expenses.

The road connecting the T Nagar bus terminus and CIT’s fourth main road under the newly constructed bridge will be opened to the public by the end of May and this will ease congestion in the T Nagar bus terminal junction which connects five roads.

The provision for the construction of an up and down ramp from the existing Usman Road flyover for the Burkit Road junction has been provided. The ongoing work of a flyover at a length of 1,200 metres will ease the traffic along the Burkit Road and Madley Road Junction, South West Boag Road, New Boag Junction, and CIT Nagar North Road Junction, a corporation official said.

Though motorists and shoppers frequenting T Nagar welcome the bridge construction and restoration of two-way roads, the residents seem unhappy with this development. The completion of the bridge will lead to more commotion as the street hawkers will encroach on the roads.

“The sewage and drinking water pipeline in the locality was damaged when the flyover work commenced. The damage has not been fixed to date. Besides the problems caused by the street vendors, the bridge construction work has affected our lives adversely,” said B Kannan, the secretary of the T Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

The civic body similarly constructed a skywalk bridge to ease traffic congestion from the T Nagar bus depot to the Mambalam railway station, but now we could hardly find people using the bridge. “It has been occupied by beggars and used for illegal activities during the night time. There is no maintenance or monitoring done by the corporation authorities. Until and unless the street vendors are cleared by the local body from this locality the traffic situation will persist,” said R Ranjit, a resident of T Nagar opined.