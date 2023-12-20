South TN floods: CM consults officials ahead of Thoothukudi visit

CHENNAI: Ahead of his visit to the flood ravaged southern districts of state, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday visited the emergency control centre here and inquired officials about the status of the rescue, relief and rehabilitations being undertaken there.

Stalin, accompanied by state Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, visited the emergency control centre at Ezhilagam a day after returning from New Delhi where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought an emergency relief of Rs 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund for livelihood support and temporary restoration in the four southern districts.

Stalin also interacted with the flood affected people in the relief camps through video call and ascertained their views on the food and medical facilities being provided to them at the camps.

The chief minister also advised the collectors of the flood affected districts to address the essential needs of the people and extend medical facilities without any complaints.

Officials also briefed the CM about efforts made to rescue people of villages cut off by the floods and the status of the people living there. A release issued by the state government in this regard said the CM has instructed the ministers and officials engaged in the rescue and relief works to expedite their works.

Stalin spoke to his cabinet colleagues E V Velu (PWD), KKSSR Ramachandran (State disaster management), Thangam Thennarasu (finance), P Moorthy (registration) and inquired about the status of the flood affected districts they are in charge of.

Additional chief secretary of transport department Phaneendra Reddy, additional chief secretary/development commissioner N Muruganandam and principal secretary of state home department P Amutha were also present during the inspection. The Chief Minister is scheduled to leave for Madurai Wednesday night and leave for Thoothukudi on Thursday morning.

The Chief Minister's visit to Thoothukudi on Wednesday was deferred by a day owing to the arrival of the central team which is here to assess the flood damage.

Stalin has already sought an interim relief of Rs 7,033 crore and long-term finance assistance of Rs 12,659 crore from the union government for repair, restoration and rehabilitation in flood affected Chennai and adjoining districts.