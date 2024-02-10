South Chennai to get an addl 265 MLD of water from Chembarambakkam treatment plant

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) is to supply an additional 265 MLD of water from Chembarambakkam, and the work for the same has been carried out.

Various parts of the southern parts of the city will receive 530 MLD of water after the project is completed. To provide drinking water to the residents of Chennai, a second line of 2,000 mm diameter pipe running to a distance of 1.75 kilometers will be laid from Chembarambakkam to Poonammalle. The pipeline will also cover Nasarathpet and Senneerkuppam. An estimated cost of Rs 37.10 crore has been spent on the project which includes the 530 MLD water treatment plant, a release from CMWSSB said.

At present, 265 million liters of drinking water are supplied per day from the Chembarambakkam water treatment plant.

The above pipeline works will be completed within the stipulated time and will provide an additional 265 million liters of drinking water per day to the people of Chennai.

So, a total of 530 million liters per day of water will be supplied through this project covering seven zones including Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, and Adyar.

More than 19.63 lakh residents including city suburbs will be benefitted.