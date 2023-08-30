South Central Railway continues special trains: check deets

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified the continued running of the three pairs of special trains connecting southern towns in TamilNadu to far off northern cities.

According to a statement issued by Southern Railway, train no 07191 Kacheguda – Madurai Weekly Special leaving Kacheguda at 20.50 hrs on Mondays and reaching Madurai at 20.45 hrs the next day will be extended to run on 04th, 11th, 18th, and 25th September (04 Services). Train No.07192 Madurai – Kacheguda Weekly Special leaving Madurai at 05.30 hrs on Wednesdays and reaching Kacheguda at 07.05 hrs, the next day will be extended to run on 06th 13th 20th and 27th September (04 Services).

Train no 07189 Hazur Sahib Nanded – Erode Weekly Special leaving Hazur Sahib Nanded at 14.20 hrs on Fridays and reaching Erode at 14.00 hrs the next day will be extended to run on 01st, 08th 15th 22nd and 29th September (05 Services). Train no 07190 Erode – Hazur Sahib Nanded Weekly Special leaving Erode at 05.15 hrs on Sundays and reaching Hazur Sahib Nanded at 07.30 hrs the next day will be extended to run on 03rd, 10th, 17th, 24th September, and 01st October (05 Services).

Train no 07435 Kacheguda – Nagercoil Weekly Special leaving Kacheguda at19.45 hrs on Fridays and reaching Nagercoil at 22.30 hrs, the next day will be extended to run on 01st, 08th 15th 22nd and 29th September (05 Services).

Train no 07436 Nagercoil – Kacheguda Weekly Special leaving Nagercoil at 00.30 hrs on Sundays and reaching Kacheguda at 06.30 hrs, the next day will be extended to run on 03rd, 10th, 17th, 24th September, and 01st October (05 Services).

Advance Reservation for the above Special Trains is open from Southern Railway end.