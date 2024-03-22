Sounds of solidarity for the children of Gaza

CHENNAI: In the ruins of Gaza, starving children have filled hospital wards as catastrophic famine brews. Within the walls of Gaza hospitals, mama’s are too weak to breastfeed their newborns. Wounded children lay without a beacon of hope, having no surviving family. Some young children have left Gaza, but the mental upheaval from the war still torments them.

Dr. Sindhuja Sankaran, founder of Rethinking Refugees believes that music transcends borders, uniting people in a common space for a significant cause. For the first time in India, musicians are coming together for a fundraising benefit concert, ‘Gig for Gaza’, in solidarity of children suffered by the Israel–Hamas war, in which children make up almost one-third of civilian deaths since October 7, 2023.

Others have been left with an urgent need for socio-psychological support. “When a humanitarian crisis is unfolding in front of our eyes, we simply cannot afford to be passive observers. Fundraising events and benefit concerts like the Gig for Gaza are important to get the public actively involved in helping the children of Gaza get the very bare minimum essentials to survive,” says Sindhuja.

Dr Sindhuja Sankaran

Rethinking Refugees, a Chennai-based NGO is dedicated to shedding light on the situation of refugees and mobilising resources to support those caught in the crossfires of war and conflict.

“Rethinking Refuge is a global initiative to create awareness around migration and refugees. We closely work with refugees, asylum seekers, and relevant stakeholders worldwide, to better refugee lives. The crux of this humanitarian crisis lies in education, and our primary work focuses on public education that is holistic, scientific, and current,” the founder explains, who is also an assistant professor of Psychology at Sai University.

The NGO achieves this through workshops, lectures, open dialogue with refugees, film screenings, webinars, and charity events.

Gig for Gaza will see a line-up of indie artists who are committed to the cause of raising funds for Palestinians.

Aanchal Bordoloi

The late legendary singer-songwriter John Lennon, in his track Imagine, had envisaged a world without borders separating nations, which he said wasn’t too hard to do. There is nothing to kill or die for, no religion. He seeks a peaceful world, where all will live unified as one.

“As musicians, we often sing this very song by John Lennon. And that's it. What about actually contributing to the world, ‘living as one’? This is my bit in helping and contributing to those whose lives have been wrecked by sheer politics, greed and ruthlessness,” says Aanchal Bordoloi, a musician originally from Assam, who will be performing at the Gig for Gaza concert.

Aanchal was initially inspired by a lot of country music, and then drifted to folk- soul, RnB and jazz. Now in her progressive rock phase, the artiste will be singing a couple of her originals and some cover songs at the concert.

Organised by Rethinking Refugees and House of T, along with Quriosity, and Sunshine House, Gig for Gaza will take place on March 23, at 7 pm, at Barracuda Brew, in Nungambakkam.

All proceeds from the concert and merchandise will directly support Medical Aid for Palestinian's (MAP) crucial work in Gaza.