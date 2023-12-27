Soon, use govt cars for driving licence tests at just Rs 50

CHENNAI: Those applying for four-wheeler driving licence but do not own a vehicle for the test will no longer have to be at the mercy of private driving schools. In a few days, they would be able to use a State-owned vehicle for the driving test at all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVIs) offices in the State at a nominal fee.

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday flagged off cars to be provided to 91 RTOs and 54 MVI offices in for conducting the driving tests. The cars procured at a cost of Rs 6.25 crore would reduce the people’s dependence on driving schools for obtaining a driving licence and also help curb bribery in issuing licences at RTOs and MVIs.

According to an earlier GO issued by the State government in this regard, applicants can avail the cars on payment of a nominal fee of Rs 50, which would be collected along with licence application fee through Vahan portal.

During the debate on demand for grants for the State Transport Department for the 2023-24 financial year, it was proposed that the State would procure cars and make them available at the RTOs and MVI office, as most of the people who apply for light motor vehicle (LMV) licence do not own a vehicle, which forces them to approach driving schools to take the test.