Son stabs father by mistake in Old Washermanpet; arrested for murder

CHENNAI: City Police on Wednesday arrested a 40-year-old man who stabbed his father allegedly by mistake when the latter attempted to prevent him from picking up a fight with a neighbour in Old Washermanpet on Tuesday. The father succumbed to his injuries after which the police booked the son on murder charges.



The deceased was identified as M Veeramuthu (63), residing at Railway colony in Old Washermanpet. On Tuesday night, around 10 30 pm, Veeramuthu's son, Kumar (40) sped in his two-wheeler in his neighbourhood, which led to an argument with a neighbour, Velan.

The argument escalated and in the scuffle that followed, an infuriated Kumar rushed to his home and took a knife to continue the fight with Velan.

Veeramuthu had attempted to prevent his son from continuing the fight when the knife accidentally hit Veeramuthu's neck causing cut injury. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during the early hours of Wednesday.

Washermanpet Police registered a case of murder and arrested Kumar. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.