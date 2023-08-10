Son gets 10-yr jail for hacking lawyer in HC

CHENNAI: A Sessions court in Chennai sentenced a man to10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for attacking his father, an advocate, with machete at his chamber inside the Madras High Court campus.

The sessions court judge found the accused guilty under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. Further, the judge asked him to pay a fine of Rs 1,000, failing which his jail term would be extended by three months.

According to police, the accused, Rajesh, and his father Manimaran, an advocate, had a serious family dispute. On July 12, 2016, Rajesh came to his father’s chamber in the High Court and picked up an argument. Though Manimaran tried to move away from his chamber, Rajesh followed and restrained him, and also abused the man, said the police.

The wordy quarrel grew worse, and Rajesh attacked his father using a machete, leaving him with cut injuries on his head and chin, the police report added.

Based on Manimaran’s complaint, the High Court police station booked Rajesh under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 324 (injury by dangerous weapons), and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. It is alleged that Rajesh had the intention to kill his father for failing to support the marriage of his sister.

However, the counsel representing Rajesh contended that the investigation officer failed explain and investigate the injuries found on the accused. He also alleged that he was assaulted by unknown persons and claimed that a false case was foisted against him.

City additional public prosecutor K Kalaichelvan argued that the accused developed animosity with his father over his sister’s marriage proposal. The accused caused grievous injuries to his father and it was proved by the evidence and witnesses, the public prosecutor submitted, seeking for conviction in accordance with law.