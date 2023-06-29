Solar panels to be installed in Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex

CHENNAI: Koyambedu Whole Market Complex (KWMC) is all set to tap solar power for its operation as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has invited firms to install and maintain the solar panels.

According to bid documents, the solar panels will be installed over the Fruit market and office building of the Market Management Committee (MMC) inside the market complex.

The solar panels will be extended to the entire market complex including grain market, vegetable market and flower market, a CMDA source said.

It may be noted that the planning authority, along with the state environment, forest and climate change department, has studied the possibility of installing solar panels a few months ago to make the complex a carbon-neutral facility.

Apart from installing solar panels, the CMDA will also take measures to reduce the power consumption of the market.

Presently, the market generates around 200 tonnes of vegetable wastes of which majority waste is banana stems.

There is also a plan to set up a bio-methanation plant to produce biogas from which electricity can be generated.

Presently, most of the vegetable waste is being sent away for disposal by the Chennai Corporation.

Measures to reduce emission from vehicles entering the market will also be taken as per the earlier proposal.

As a part of converting the market as a plastic-free zone, the department, along with the Chennai Corporation, has installed two vending machines to sell cloth bags (Manjappai).

The market complex has more than 3,900 shops selling vegetables, fruits, flowers, grains and perishable goods with thousands of retailers and customers visiting every day.