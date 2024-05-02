Social media friend tries to extort cash from Chennai woman using her pictures, arrested

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man was arrested by the St Thomas Mount police from Rajasthan for allegedly sexually abusing and harassing a woman after befriending her through a 'Funkie App'.

After the woman reportedly shared her nude photos to him, he threatened to expose her in social media and tried to extort Rs. 10 lakh from her.

The arrested man was identified as Farook Ali, 34, of JhunJhunu in Rajasthan.

According to the police Farook Ali had met the woman, 33, in an mobile application 'Funkie App' a few months ago.

Fathima's husband lives abroad and she lives alone in her house in T Nagar. After the two liked each other, the woman shared some ofher intimate photographs with Ali.

After this Ali allegedly threatened her demanding Rs. 10 lakh in cash to avoid forwarding the photos to her husband or upload the photos on social media.

As she refused to part with money Ali transferred the woman's photo to her husband.

Following this, Fathima lodged a complaint to the cybercrime wing of the St Thomas Mount police station.

Based on her complaint, the police team arrested Ali from his native place. The police team brought Ali to the city and he was remanded to judicial custody.