SO visits Kilambakkam bus terminus, orders construction of culverts

CHENNAI: Same day as the DT Next carried a story on the plight of the under construction Kilmbakkam bus terminus during the rains, special officer John Louis on Wednesday visited the terminus and ordered officials to construct the culverts soon to prevent the flooding during the monsoon later this year.

Louis, who is the special officer for Chennai and Chengalpattu, visited the Kilambakkam bus terminus along with other officials on Wednesday morning and discussed on constructing the culverts and rainwater harvesting to prevent flooding during the monsoon season.

According to the officials, the construction of the culverts was delayed as some of the patta lands had to be acquired on the opposite side of the bus terminus.

The special officer ordered the officials to acquire the lands quickly and remove the encroachments and start the construction work within a few days. He said that during the monsoon the traffic should not be affected in the NH due to the flooding and the bus terminus should be free from water logging. The special officer also said that the terminal will be visited by thousands of public and urged the state authorities to ensure all basic amenities.

In the report, DT Next had examined how the absence of culverts and proper drainage system had led to the flooding of the bus terminus thereby affecting the traffic on the GST Road.