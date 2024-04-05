Smriti Irani to campaign for the BJP candidates in TN on April 6

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Union Minister for Women and Child Empowerment, Smriti Zubin Irani is all set to land in Dravidian Homeland by Saturday, April 6.

According to the Kamalalayam (TN BJP headquarters) sources, Union Minister Smriti Irani will land on Chennai by Saturday morning and will lead the roadshow in Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency (Kolathur - TVK Nagar) and Tiruvallur LS constituency in favour of BJP candidates RC Paul Kanagaraj and Pon V Balaganapathy, respectively.

In a one-day trip to Chennai, the Union Minister will also take part in the hall meeting at Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency and seek support for the BJP candidate Vinoj P Selvam.

Meanwhile, the Amethi MP will have her lunch discussion with the State BJP workers at a private hotel in Nungambakkam, Chennai.

However, the schedule of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah is yet to be finalised, according to the sources.

"Shah Bhai's campaign schedule has been postponed twice in a month. We are in talks with the national high-command regarding the star campaigners' schedule. Shah will definitely visit Tamil Nadu and campaign for the NDA candidates. The dates including PM Modi are yet to be finalised, " said a senior BJP leader.