Smartphone worth Rs 53 L stolen from showroom

CHENNAI: Unidentified intruders barged into a mobile showroom in Sunguvarchatram and decamped with smartphones worth Rs 53 lakh on Monday. Abdul Rahim of Molachur village in Sunguvarchatram owns a mobile showroom in the Sunguvarchatram bazaar.

On Sunday night, Rahim went home after closing the shop. When he returned the next morning, he was shocked to see the shutter lock broken. Inside, he found the intruders had looted smartphones from the shop which were worth Rs 53 lakhs.

Soon, he filed a complaint at the Sunguvarchatram police station. When checking the CCTV footage, cops found that 3 men had come in an autorickshaw, broke open the shutter using an iron rod and looted the smartphones in a gunny bag and escaped in the same auto.

The police have registered a case and are trying to identify the intruders.

