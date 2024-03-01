Smartphone worth 1.25L left in Chengalpattu-Beach EMU, recovered by RPF

CHENNAI: RPF recovered a smartphone worth 1.25 lakhs which the passenger left in the Chengalpattu-Chennai Beach EMU on Thursday.

Sripal (35) of Parry's Corner, who boarded in EMU in Perungalathur got down at Tambaram railway station, and after a while, he remembered that he had forgotten to take a bag that had a smartphone worth Rs 1.25 lakhs from the EMU.



Soon Sripal informed the Tambaram RPF station, and then the RPF alerted the St. Thomas Mount RPF personnel.



Later, after the EMU reached the St. Thomas Mount railway station, the RPF personnel went inside the compartment and checked the seat where Sripal was sitting, and they found there was a bag left unclaimed that had a smartphone in it.



The police recovered the bag and informed Sripal and then he visited the St. Thomas Mount railway station.



After verifying, the police handed over the items to him.



They also got a written statement from him and asked him to keep the valuables safe during the train ride.

