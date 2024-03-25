Smart vision glasses worth Rs 2 lakh/piece given to visually challenged for Rs 30,000

CHENNAI: To aid persons with disability through assistive devices, smart vision glasses were donated to various visually challenged persons in the city recently. The Rotary Club of Chennai that provided these glasses to 11 visually challenged people states that the device will enable them to live an independent life.

The benefits of smart vision glasses are several, considering assistive devices play a vital role in enhancing the lives of the disabled. The benefits include identifying objects such as vehicles, obstacles, traffic signals, etc., It also offers regional language support in addition to English and its proximity sensor coupled with Artificial Intelligence (AI) for increased safety.

The glasses, sourced from a firm in Bengaluru, were given to the beneficiaries by ARM Ravikumar along with P Damodaran, director, projects Southern India, the National Federation of Blind. Though generally the price of such smart vision glasses is expensive abroad and costs Rs 2 lakh/glass, the beneficiaries received them at Rs 30,000/ glass.