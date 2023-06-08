Smart Urban Roads side-lines public transport and NMT

CHENNAI: As the State Highways department is gearing up to implement a smart urban roads project in the city under Chennai City Partnership Programme funded by the World Bank, members of civil societies point out the project side-lines public transport and non-motorised transport.

A statement from the Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG) pointed out that the project aims to foster seamless and secure citizen-centric services, promote the use of public transport and non-motorized modes, enhance road safety and multi-modal integration.



"However, the project's outlined specifications and plans, as revealed during stakeholder consultations, do not align with crucial mobility goals. These include expansion and enhancement of walking, cycling, and public bus services and infrastructure, promotion of integrated transportation modes, and enhancement of women's safety in public transport and spaces. Members from civil society have written a letter to the Department of Highways as well as the project consultants, Larsen & Toubro on this," the statement said.



It added that there was no focus on bus infrastructure except for one single stretch. Even here, concerns have arisen as bus stops are proposed on the left side of the road while the lanes are positioned on the right side, creating uncertainty over how they would switch lanes. With the lack of focus on public transportation, the overall effectiveness and safety of the project come under question, the CAG said.

Sumana Narayanan of CAG opined that if done right, this project will offer Chennai an opportunity to build an inclusive and future ready transportation system that actually serves the livelihood and mobility needs of people.

"Even as the Chennai Corporation and the State Government are ambitiously thinking of reducing the emission footprint of the transport sector, the evolving design of this 'Smart Urban Road' project is inherently in contradiction with this larger objective,” Jenny Mariadhas of Poovulagin Nanbargal, said.