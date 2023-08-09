Begin typing your search...

Slight dip in Tomato prices in Koyambedu

The price of tomatoes saw an unprecendented rise due to the unseasonal rains resulting in damage of crops and decrease in supply.

9 Aug 2023
CHENNAI: Due to increase in supply of tomatoes the price of the essential veggie witnessed a slight dip.

Tomatoes are being sold at Rs 90 per kg in Koyambedu market while onions are sold for Rs 22, shallots for Rs 80, carrots at Rs 60, beans for Rs 50, beetroot at Rs 40, okra for Rs 30, ginger at Rs 210 and raw mango for Rs 100.

The price of tomatoes saw an unprecendented rise due to the unseasonal rains resulting in damage of crops and decrease in supply. Various measures, such as selling tomatoes at ration shops, were implemented to keep the price under check.

