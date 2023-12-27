Slick of spill stunts fishers’ livelihoods in Ennore

CHENNAI: It has been more than 3 weeks since the oil spill in the area. The fishermen and women of north Chennai are still haunted by it. Unable to venture into the sea, hundreds of families living in the area are struggling to make ends meet.

In addition to the devastation caused by Cyclone Michaung, the impact of the oil spill from Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) was particularly dreadful in north Chennai, as the oil mixed with rainwater in neighbourhoods like Ennore, Ernavoor, western parts of Tiruvottiyur and other areas of north Chennai.

Since the spill, the fisher folk have been out of work for over 20 days. Speaking to DT Next, they explain that the Chief Minister’s relief fund will not suffice as the impact was long lasting or perhaps permanent.

Kannan, a fisherman in Nettu Kuppam, said, “Though a few boats from our hamlet and neighbouring hamlets are venturing into the sea, the catch is minimal, as the fish are affected by the oil. We’re unable to sell the catch due to apprehension among members of the public.”

Furthermore, G Vetriselvan, a fisherman, and treasurer of Nettu Kuppam Fishermen’s Association, said that they were unable to use their boats as the bottom was smeared by oil. “Most boats of several fishing hamlets were berthed at shore. So, the bottom surface of the boat was completely soaked in oil. This has made the boats heavier and strenuous to take them to the sea. Cleaning it up is another challenge all of us are engaged in,” he rued. “My father and I have been washing off the oil from our legs using kerosene while venturing near the shore. The impact of the spill is deeper for all living in the area.”

Fisher folk of Thazhan Kuppam, Ennore Kuppam, Mugathuvara Kuppam and Kattu Kuppam could not stop lamenting over the public’s unwillingness at Kasimedu fish market to buy the daily produce.

Ravi, a fisherman at Ennore Kuppam, said, “A few fishermen of this village tried selling the produce at Kasimedu market. They were disappointed as the catch from Ennore that usually sells for Rs 10,000, was being sold at Rs 1,500. The news of the spillage has affected our lives in so many ways.

Additionally, they also feel let down by the State government and CPCL, as they have been cleaning the spill sans any protocols in place. “It’s their responsibility to clean the spillage. Engaging us into doing it is heart-breaking. We’re the victims left to fend for ourselves,” rued Prabhu, a fisherman of Kattu Kuppam.

Rajambal, a woman selling the catch in Ennore, said she and her husband were struggling to make ends meet. “We used to earn anywhere between Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per day after selling the catch. Due to the spillage, our income has been completely cut-off,” she stated.

Jagathambal, a resident of Mugathuvara Kuppam who sells crabs, lamented that she has been borrowing money from relatives to purchase produce at home. “I don’t know how the relief fund from the government will suffice. We want the government to pay heed to our condition.”

Meanwhile, it’s noted that a few residents of Pulicat have been left out from the relief fund given by the government.