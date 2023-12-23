Six-year-old drowns in stagnant water at construction site

CHENNAI: A six-year-old boy from Bihar staying with his parents in an under-construction site near Perungudi allegedly drowned in three feet of stagnant water at the site on Thursday.

The parents of the deceased boy, R Aadhikumar, are construction workers and staying at a site, where an apartment complex is coming up.

A pit was dug up in the basement that has stagnant water.

On Thursday evening, when parents went looking for him, other workers found him unconscious in the stagnated water.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Thoraipakkam police have registered a case and are investigating.

Investigations revealed that the boy was playing on the second floor.