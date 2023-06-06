Six women artists weave a captivating art narrative

CHENNAI: Sarala ArtWorld International, will host a group exhibition titled, Thooriga, from June 10 onwards. This show will feature the extraordinary talents of six women artists from the city, who have joined forces to bring their diverse works together. The genesis of Thooriga can be traced back to chance, encounters, and shared experiences at various art exhibitions. Inspired by their mutual passion for art, Charanya Rajesh, Gayathri Balaji, Sathya N Prabhu, Subhashree Sridhar, Sushma Vinodh, and Yamuna Bala, decided present their art in a collaborative manner.

Charanya Rajesh, one of the participating artists, reflects on the essence of art, describing it as a realm, where knowledge, ideas, talent, skills, creativity, love, and patience converge. “Art serves as a medium that transcends language barriers, enabling universal understanding and appreciation. My work reflects my continuous exploration of self-interpretation, cultural identity, and roots,” Charanya tells DT Next.





Artwork by Charanya Rajesh

The Thooriga exhibition will encompass a wide range of mediums, highlighting the versatility, and ingenuity of the participating artists. Gayathri Balaji, for instance, finds joy in art by utilising vibrant hues to create paintings that evoke peace and tranquillity. Her works aim to captivate viewers, and leave them with a sense of serenity. Sathya N Prabhu, deeply fascinated by Indian art forms, culture, heritage, and sculpture, skillfully infuses these essences into her artwork. Drawing inspiration from Indian myths and epics, her compositions serve as a visual tapestry that weaves together traditional narratives with contemporary expressions.







Subhashree’s artwork

Subhashree Sridhar’s artistic endeavours frequently centre around captivating subjects such as ancient architecture, everyday life events, and the bustling streetscape. “I draw inspiration from the stunning structures of heritage, with a particular fascination for the towering temple gopurams,” she says in a statement. Another participating artist Sushma Vinodh, driven by the desire to convey peace and calmness, creates artworks that instil a profound sense of belonging within viewers. Birds often take centre stage in her compositions, as she feels a deep connection to their gentle and chirpy souls.



Yamuna Bala’s art, offers an enticing blend of alluring realistic figures, breathtaking landscapes, and thought-provoking still life. Her creative process revolves around the intersection of abstract concepts and realistic art, with philosophy serving as her guiding anchor.