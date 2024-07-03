Six mermaids perform at Marine Expo 2024 to highlight ocean conservation

CHENNAI: Marine Expo 2024, Chennai’s largest aquatic attraction, has kicked off at YMCA Ground, OMR, Perungudi. This 45-day event offers a unique opportunity to dive into the world beneath the waves. Whether you’re a marine hobbyist, a conservation advocate, or simply curious about our oceans, this event promises something for everyone.



Jackson Peter, director of Mermaid Show at Fun World and Resort India Pvt Ltd, tells DT Next, “The public will be amazed by the incredible marine life on display in the underwater tunnel aquarium. There will be more than 200 species of saltwater and freshwater fish, including the giant Arapaima, stingrays, puffer fish, lobsters, Arowana, and more.”

Adding to the excitement, the show features various attractions like the APJ Abdul Kalam pavilion, the Madagascar pavilion, waterfalls, the first-ever mermaid experience, over 60 shopping experiences, and a massive amusement section with various rides. Six mermaids will be performing throughout the 45 days of the expo. Jackson adds that these captivating mermaids will convey the importance of ocean conservation through their performances.