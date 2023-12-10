Six-member central team formed to assess damages in Chennai, says CS Meena

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Sunday informed that a six-member central team headed by Kunal Satyarthi, Advisor, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) would visit the city on Monday, December 11 to assess the damages caused by cyclone Michaung.

"A six-member central team will review the rain-hit areas in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts by December 11 and 12. The team will assess the damages caused by cyclone Michaung and submit its report to the Centre, " Meena said while addressing reporters in Pallikkaranai after reviewing the ongoing relief works.

"Now, Chennai city is back to normal. Drinking water, milk, electricity, public transport services are being provided 100 per cent uninterruptedly. The challenging task now is to remove the garbage accumulated on rainy days. The work of removing garbage and applying bleaching powder is going on in full swing. Schools and colleges will function as usual from Monday. Cleaning and preparation of school and college campuses is also in full swing, " Shiv Das Meena detailed.

Responding to a question of the method of providing relief aid, Meena said, "A compensation of Rs 6,000 each will be given to the people affected by the cyclone through fair price shops. Standard Operating Procedures for the relief aid will be issued on Monday."

Dismissing the allegations of failure of SWD works, Chief Secretary said that as the area of Chennai has increased to 426 square kilometres, all SWDs are planned and designed in advance.

"At Pallikkaranai, even if SWD drains are built, rainwater stagnates there. To avoid this, it will be studied in future and appropriate solutions will be found. However, after the rain stopped, no flood water logged anywhere. But due to non-absorption of sea and river water, there has been some delay in the flood water drain, " he said.

Further, Shiv Das Meena assured that steps will be taken to remove the encroachments on water bodies.

Later in the day, Meena reviewed the ongoing relief works at North Chennai including Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Thiruvottiyur and Manali.