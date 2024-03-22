Six idols seized in three cases; 11 held

CHENNAI: During a special raid conducted by sleuths from Idol Wing-CID, in the last 2 days, recovered 6 idols and one Thiruvachi arch linked to three cases besides arresting 11 people.

On specific information, an idol wing team from Tirunelveli range conducted a search at the house of one Philomin Raj in Vilangudi, Madurai on March 19 and recovered one Vinayagar idol, stolen from Vinayaka temple at Visalakshi Mill campus, Vilangudi. The accused Philomin Raj, Joseph Kennady, David of Vilangudi and Anbu Rajan of Samayanallur were arrested and remanded.

In another operation at Alathur junction, Pudukottai, a range idol wing team intercepted a two-wheeler on March 19 and seized one antique Amman idol.

Ajith of Karaikudi, Sriram from Kovilpatti and Ahmad of Virudhunagar were arrested.

Similarly, during a search at the house of Selvakumar, Pulichapallam in Vanoor on March 19 and recovered three Perumal metal idols, one Hanuman metal idol with (Rama and Lakshman in his shoulder and one metal thiruvachi arch. The sleuths arrested Bharathiraja, Nizar, Augustin and Muthu Radhakrishnan.