Singara Chennai 2.0: Chintadripet to get modern fish market at Rs 2.19 cr

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will construct a modern fish market at Chintadripet at an estimated cost of Rs 2.19 crore under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project. Minister for youth welfare and sports development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday inaugurated and inspected the project plan for the construction of the fish market.

The modern fish market would accommodate 102 shops, the market would have a sewage treatment plant that will help to prevent fish odor, roof with tensile construction to withstand strong wind during the monsoon seasons, garbage disposal, parking space, and fish effluent to the bio-digest. The minister has instructed the officials to complete the work on time and open it at the earliest for the public.

On the other hand, the ongoing construction of the fish market in the Loop Road for the fishermen in Pattinampakkam is yet to be completed. A total cost of Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the market, which would accommodate over 300 fish vendors.

It has been constructed with facilities including drinking water, electricity, toilets and sewage treatment plant.

Though the officials ensured it would be completed within six months the construction is still in process. However, the fishermen of the Pattinampakkam refuse to shift to the new fish market as they have licenses.

“If we are shifted to the fish market constructed by the corporation, we are forced to pay rent for the allocated shop, and other expenses such as water tax, and electricity bill, which we cannot afford with the profit we get. The fish catch and sale have drastically decreased post-COVID, and we manage the livelihood with the earnings we get,” said K Shanthi, a fish vendor at Pattinapakkam.