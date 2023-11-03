Silk sarees worth Rs 3 lakh, laptop stolen from car in Kancheepuram, probe on

CHENNAI: Police are searching for unidentified men, who broke a car door and looted silk sarees worth over Rs 3 lakh and a laptop in Kancheepuram on Wednesday.

The car belonged to Karthikeyan of Villupuram, who purchased silk sarees for his wedding. Karthikeyan works as an engineer in a private firm recently got engaged.

He and his family had visited Kancheepuram to purchase silk sarees for the wedding. Police said after the purchase, they had parked the car near the Kamatchi Amman temple and went inside for dharsan.

When they returned to the vehicle, they saw the glass window of the car broken and missing valuables. Soon, they filed a complaint at the Sivakanchi police station and the police registered a case and are trying to identify the robbers with the help of CCTV in the locality.