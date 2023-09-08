Sick of reopening old cases: Justice Anand Venkatesh

CHENNAI: Justice Anand Venkatesh while taking up suo moto cases of present and former ministers said, "I'm getting sick and tired of cases like this, no legislators wants to under go trial, they want to get out of it, now I'm villain for them, for re-opening the old cases". He said he felt "like opening a can of worms". He recently took up suo motu cases against minister I Periyasamy and former minister B Valarmathi. Justice Anand Venkatesh had also took suo moto revision against ministers Ponmudy and Thangam following their acquittal in DA cases.



"The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) have become politicians, I don't know what type of pressure the DVAC have go through. It shows the systemic failure, the system has failed," said the judge.

Further the Judge directed the Madras High Court registry to issue to notice to the accused returnable on October 12 and place the copy beofre the Chief Justice.