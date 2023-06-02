SI uses bike recovered in accident case for four years; suspended

CHENNAI: A police Sub Inspector has been suspended by the Chengalpattu police for allegedly using a two-wheeler seized from an accident spot.

The officer, Baktavatchalam, used the vehicle without number plate and the knowledge of the owner for four years.

According to police, the two-wheeler belongs to Sivabalan, who works at a manufacturing unit of a private company. His bike met with an accident in 2019, in which another motorist died. The Chithamur police registered a case and seized the vehicle. Since then, Sivabalan had been interacting with SI Backthavachalam to get back the vehicle, while the policeman told him that investigation was ongoing.

One day, Sivabalan received a call from the SI asking him to collect the motorbike. When he went to the police station, he found there was no number plate on his vehicle. The bike, which was just four months old when the incident happened, was completely rusted. He confirmed that it was his vehicle with the chassis number. Sivabalan lodged a complaint at the SP office and after enquiry it was found that the SI was using the bike for four years. Further investigations are going on to decide further departmental action against SI.