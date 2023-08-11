SI arrested for sending goons to usurp land

CHENNAI: A sub-inspector and two others were arrested on Thursday in connection with an attack on a motor workshop owner at Red Hills.

SI Jayakumar attached to the traffic investigation wing in Neelankarai alleged sent the duo to attack his wife’s relative Depeesh, as he objected to his plan to take over an ancestral property worth Rs 5 crore by forging documents.

After Jayakumar’s wife Sasirekha’s father Vasanthan died in 2000, his one-acre ancestral property was divided equally between his family and his brother Devarajan who died last year. Devarajan is survived by his wife Vimala Devi, a deputy secretary in the Secretariat, and children Deepesh and Uthra.

To usurp this property, Jayakumar and family allegedly forged the document. But after the Devarajan family fought against it, Jayakumar allegedly sent Jameeth Rafi (43) of Kannadasan Nagar in Kodungaiyur and N Chandran (25) of Sholavaram to attack Deepesh on August 3. They hit him using an iron nail, injuring his right eye.

The Red Hills police arrested Jayakumar, Jameeth Rafi and Chandran, and are searching for suspects Sridhar and Vinod.