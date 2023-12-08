Shut after cyclone’s fury, Vandalur zoo to reopen for public today

CHENNAI: Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur will be opened for the public from Friday onwards. The zoo remained closed for the last three days as the wildlife park was ravaged by cyclone Michaung. According to officials, the zoo was closed to the public on Wednesday and Thursday owing to repair works because of the damages caused by the cyclone.

Around 30 trees inside the zoo fell off due to Michaung induced heavy downpour. Even though no animal was endangered and enclosures remained intact, compound walls on either side of the Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road were damaged up to 50 metres on four locations, which caused localised flooding along these stretches.

Otteri lake which is inside the zoo flooded and has caused the damage of a compound wall to a length of 30 metre, which led to flooding of low lying areas downstream. Excess water was drained out of the enclosure with the help of motor pumps, officials said.