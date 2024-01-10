SHRC orders compensation to Pudukai farmer

CHENNAI: State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the Tamil Nadu government to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to a Pudukottai farmer who was allegedly a victim of police excess. According to a petition by K Palani, he had filed a complaint with the DGP office about non-action on his complaint in a land dispute by the Illupur police.

The personnel were so miffed with Palani that he approached the DGP office and in February 2020, when Palani had an argument with another woman farmer overgrazing of goats, the Illupur police took him to the police station and allegedly assaulted him and kicked him.

In response, the Sub Inspector concerned refuted the allegations and they acted in accordance with law.

After perusing the submissions from both sides, SHRC member V Kannadasan observed that by way of records, the complainant established that the police brutally assaulted him and caused injuries, which amounts to violation of human rights.

“But, the police had failed to prove his innocence that he had performed his duty in accordance with law and had not assaulted the complainant, “ the commission observed and held that the petitioner is entitled to get Rs 1 lakh compensation.

The commission also recommended departmental action against the Sub-Inspector.