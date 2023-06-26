Short+Sweet Theatre Festival returns to Chennai for 9th edition

CHENNAI: Presented by Prakriti Foundation in collaboration with shooting mishap The Blu Lotus Foundation and the Alliance Française, the festival will commence on September 7 and span four weeks. The organising team is currently accepting script entries and registrations for actors, directors, and independent theatre companies for Short+Sweet South India 2023.

The festival will showcase the top ten plays, with seven chosen by a panel of judges and three selected based on audience votes, advancing to the grand finals. The deadline for script submissions and registrations for directors and independent theatre companies is July 9. Actors can register until August 1. Short+Sweet Theatre aims to provide a platform for actors, writers, and directors to create high-quality new work in professional theatre. It fosters a collaborative environment where experienced practitioners share their knowledge with others in the theatre arts. For further information, contact 9940620268 or 8754415362.

