Short termination of trains due to platform work at Mangaluru Central

CHENNAI: Several express trains would be short terminated in view of mega block for construction work of Additional platform at Mangaluru Central.

Train no 22638 Mangaluru Central – Dr MGR Chennai Central West Coast Superfast Express leaving Mangaluru Central at 23.45 hrs on 08th September will be partially cancelled between Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Jn. The train will originate from Mangaluru Jn at 23.45 hrs.

Train no 06601 Madgaon – Mangaluru Central Passenger Special leaving Madgaon at 13.50 hrs on 08th September will be partially cancelled between Mangaluru Jn and Mangaluru Central. The train will be short terminated at Mangaluru Jn.

Train no 16610 Mangaluru Central – Kozhikode Express leaving Mangaluru Central at 05.15 hrs on 09th September will be partially cancelled between Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Jn. The train will originate from Mangaluru Central at 05.15 hrs.

Train no 10107 Madgaon – Mangaluru Central MEMU Express leaving Madgaon at 05.00 hrs on 08th September will be partially cancelled between Tokur and Mangaluru central. The train will be short terminated at Tokur.

Train no 10108 Mangaluru Central – Madgaon MEMU Express leaving Mangaluru Central at 15.30 hrs on 08th September will be partially cancelled between Mangaluru Central and Tokur. The train will originate from Tokur.

Train No. 16649 Mangaluru Central – Nagercoil Parasuram Express scheduled to leave Mangaluru Central at 05.05 hrs on 09th September will be rescheduled to leave Mangaluru Central at 05.35 hrs (Late be 30 mins), a statement issued by Southern Railway said.