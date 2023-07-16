Shops damaged while SWD works carried out in Chintadripet, no injuries

CHENNAI: Three shops were damaged while the storm water drains construction works were carried out in Arunchalam Street in Chintadripet in the wee hours on Sunday. However, nobody has been injured. The officials stated that the commercial buildings have encroached on the existing drain which led to such a mishap.

The Chennai Corporation carried out storm water drain works around 3.30 am while using JCB vehicle to dig up the road and collect mud from the drain the shops have been damaged with shutters fallen down and a minor roof collapse has occurred.

“The commercial buildings have encroached on the existing drains, so while constructing the SWD there has been mild damage. Since the shops are not very old, however, based on further inspections it would be decided regarding demolishing the commercial buildings. Also, there was nobody staying in the building there was no injury or fatalities reported,” said a senior official of Royapuram zone (zone 5).

As the corporation constructing SWDs across the city ahead of the northeast monsoon, the residents and civic activists urge the authorities to ensure the works are done at a fast pace with safety measures to avoid accidents. “Since the drain works are carried out at slow pace, especially on the main road people are forced to take shortcuts while traveling by shifting the barricades placed near the SWD which is dangerous. So, the local body should make sure that barricades are tied properly,” said R Sathiaraj, an activist in Tondiarpet.

The civic body authorities have instructed the contractors to put end-to-end barricades during the construction work of stormwater drains in the city. And cover it with green cloth to make it visible in the night-time so people can be aware that the work has been ongoing.

In October 2022, a 24-year-old journalist from a private television channel died after he fell into a pit dug for storm water drain near Kasi theatre by the state highways department. The work was carried out without safety measures, and there were no regulations, and barricades placed near the workplace.