Shiv Das Meena inspected works carried out by GCC

CHENNAI: The civic body carries out several projects including road relaying, storm water drains, and park construction in the city. On Sunday, Municipal administration and water supply department additional chief secretary Shiv Das Meena inspected the works in Adyar and Royapuram zone (zone 13 and 5). The officials were instructed to complete the work at the earliest.

A new park in Gandhi Nagar in Ward 173 has been set up under the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) project at an estimated cost of Rs 9.41 crore, and the development works have been carried out in the parks and playfield. The officials inspected the footpath and directed to the construction of additional toilets with water facility, stated the release from Ripon Building.



Also, they interacted with the people who visited the park and got their opinion for the improvement works. A gym and storm water drain is likely to be constructed in the park



Recently, during the council meeting held on May 30th, a resolution has passed to name the park after the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi as Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi park.



Later, Shiv Das Meena inspected the plant saplings and development works carried out along the river bank at Annai Sathya Nagar in the Adyar zone. He has also interacted with the public residing in the area and instructed them to keep the streets clean and take responsibility.



Following this, the road re-laying and storm water drains constructed were inspected in MRC Nagar, GP road, Anna Salai, and Gandhi Irwin road in Royapuram zone. Even the storm water drain work carried out by the Highways department is also been inspected and directed to the concerned officials to ensure the work has been completed soon.



Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan, Dr. GS Sameeran, joint commissioner (works), Sharanya Ari, deputy commissioner (education), ward councilors, and other zonal officials were part of the inspections.

